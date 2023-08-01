This 1994 Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Set For Re-release After 29 Years

Bhairava Dweepam, directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and written by Raavi Kondala Rao was released on April 14, 1994. It was the 2nd highest-grossing Telugu film that year and its box-office collection was around Rs 14.4 crore. This movie gave Nandamuri Balakrishna overnight fame.

The drama film is getting re-released on August 5, 2023, with a motive to bring back the evergreen classic for the new generation. The film has been upgraded to 4K under the Claps Infotainment production and is all set to release after 29 years from the original release. The makers have assured a new viewing experience and re-lived the 90s era of cinema.

The story revolves around a royal prince who is raised by adoptive parents and how he experiences romance and adventure on his journey. Nandamuri Balakrishna played the character of Vijay who wants to become a brave man and fall in love with a princess of the Karthikeya Kingdom, Roja character played by Padmavathi.

The princess is summoned to an island (Bhairava Dweepam) by an evil wizard through black magic, to sacrifice her and rule the universe. The story has lots of twists and turns and how Vijay rescues Roja and fights the evil force.

The music of Bhairava Dweepam was composed by Madhavapeddi Suresh, which was one of the hallmarks of the film. The cinematography of the film was done by Kabir Lal. It received 9 state Nandi awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the Telegu industry.

Coming back to Nandamuri Balakrishna, the actor was last seen in Veera Simha Reddy, along with other actors Honey Rose, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar and Shruti Haasan. He has been working in the industry for the last 40 years and has appeared in more than 100 films. The actor has never failed to experiment with his roles and is one of the leading actors in the industry. His upcoming film is with Bobby Koli tentatively titled NBK109, which is supposed to release in 2024.