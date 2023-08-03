This 2002 Film Had 12 Famous Actors And Yet It Was A Box Office Disaster

The early 2000s was a time when a majority of movies were multi-starrer. One such movie is Jaani Dushman- Ek Anokhi Kahani. When the trailer of the movie was launched, it looked quite impressive and was assumed will be a blockbuster hit. It featured many famous actors and hence quickly became the buzz of the town and the hype for it increased. However, after it was released in the theatres, it had an underwhelming performance at the box office. While the action sequel and use of VFX were greatly appreciated, the movie still failed to impress the cine-goers.

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani was released in 2002 and was directed by Rajkumar Kohli. The movie starred not one or two, but 12 famous actors, despite which the movie did not do well at the box office. However, it was the era of CDs and cassettes and if these reports are anything to go by, many CDs and cassettes of this movie were sold. But in terms of box office hit or flop, it was definitely declared to be a flop.

The movie starred actors such as Sunny Deol, Manisha Koirala, Johnny Lever, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Rambha, Aftab Shivdasani, Raj Babbar, Amrish Puri, Arshad Warsi, Rajat Bedi, Sharad S Kapoor, Sonu Nigam, Armaan Kohli and Aditya Pancholi.

The plot of the movie was about an Ichchadhari Nag (shapeshifting snake) portrayed by Armaan Kohli who blames his friends for the death of his lover, essayed by Manisha Koirala. He decides to seek vengeance and starts killing everyone. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 18 crore and earned only Rs 18.56 crore at the box office.

But the movie proved to be a blessing in disguise for the Khiladi of Bollywood as it helped him buy his first house. When Akshay Kumar arrived at the famous Koffee With Karan couch along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, he shared that he could buy a sea-facing bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai because of Sunny Deol.

In one of the scenes, Sunny Deol was not present as he was in New York for his back surgery. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was roped in and was paid on a per-day basis. He said that in a scene, the villain kills him and he dies. But he soon realises that the Gadar actor is stuck in New York and will not be coming.

Akshay then requested the director to extend his screen timing. Rajkumar Kohli ended up tweaking the story a bit and Akshay’s character was shown to be in a coma, which resulted in him shooting for a few more days and getting more money. The actor revealed on the talk show that he used his earnings to buy the Juhu sea-facing bungalow where he stays with his wife, Twinkle Khanna and his two kids.