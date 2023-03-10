It has been a year since Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR was released but the film continues to garner praise and receive accolades. Both Junior NTR and Ram Charan are basking in the glory of the massive success of the movie and with the recent Golden Globe win for the song Naatu Naatu, RRR has touched another milestone. Although Ram Charan has worked in Bollywood before, RRR was Junior NTR’s first brush with pan-India success.

He is following the success of the film with a collaboration with Koratala Siva in a project tentatively titled NTR30. While fans are eagerly awaiting the release of NTR30, they also have something else to look forward to. There has been a recent trend of re-releasing old films of top stars like Mahesh Babu and Prabhas. On that note, an old film of Junior NTR is also getting ready for re-release.

The movie in question is the Puri Jagannadh directorial Andhrawala which came out in 2004. The film starred Rakshitha and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles and had Junior NTR play a double role. However, the re-release of the movie is set apart from other ones. While blockbuster films are re-released in theatres typically, Andhrawala was a big disaster at the box office. The film created much hype as Jr NTR was acting in this film just after the blockbuster Simhadri. However, the hype was not met and the movie bombed at the box office.

The makers are now cashing in on the increased popularity of Junior NTR since 2004 and hope that the movie will fare better this time around. Although the date has not been revealed yet, reports suggest that Andhrawala will hit theatres sometime in March.

Coming back to NTR 30, the makers confirmed earlier this week that Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will make her Telugu film debut with the film, appearing opposite Junior NTR. Janhvi also shared the news on her Instagram handle.

Produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts, the film is slated to be released on April 5, next year.

