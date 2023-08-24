This 2005 Shankar Film Starring Chiyaan Vikram To Re-release In 4K Soon

Tamil filmmaker S Shankar has been known to make big-budget films that get big releases on a pan-India level. The director has worked with big names like Rajinikanth in films like Sivaji: The Boss, Enthiren and 2.0 and with Kamal Haasan in Indian (1996). He is currently making Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan.

Another big hit that Shankar delivered was with Chiyaan Vikram in the 2005 film Anniyan. Anniyan told a story rarely explored in Indian cinema, bringing Multiple Personality Disorder (MPD) to the attention of the mainstream audience.

As with many of Shankar’s films, Anniyan had a theme of vigilantism and was one of Vikram’s career-best performances. The actor portrayed three different personalities trapped within a single body with absolute ease and perfection and the movie was a hit, earning Rs 57 crore against a budget of Rs 20 crore and also won a National Award for Best Special Effects.

Those who did not get to watch the visual spectacle on the big screen will soon be getting another chance to do so. Anniyan is being planned for a re-release very soon. Vani Ravichandran, who produced the film, has given out a statement saying that it would soon hit theatres after being modified for 4K quality. The release date has not been yet disclosed. This announcement comes not long after Kamal Haasan’s Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu and Suriya’s Vaaranam Aayiram were re-released in theatres once again.

It was widely reported that Shankar was planning to remake Anniyan in Hindi with Ranveer Singh in the lead. Reports regarding this collaboration first surfaced in early 2021 but the project has since gone through a series of trouble. Producer Ravichandran had moved court in 2021 against Shankar over the remake rights of the film. No update for the film was then received for two years and Shankar got busy with projects like Indian 2 and RC15 which means that the future of the Anniyan remake looks bleak as of now.