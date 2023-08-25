This 2015 Ajay Devgn Film, Made On Rs 38 Crore Budget, Earned Over Rs 110 Crore

As Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam marks its eighth anniversary this year, its enduring popularity can be attributed to several key factors. The film garnered a positive reception from both audiences and critics alike. It received the highest IMDb rating among Bollywood films released in 2015.

Firstly, the film boasts a gripping storyline that weaves intrigue and unpredictability, effectively captivating the audience’s attention from start to finish. Secondly, Ajay Devgn’s compelling portrayal of an ordinary man entangled in a strange situation garnered widespread praise, becoming a standout element of the movie.

Equally praiseworthy were the exceptional performances of the supporting cast, featuring Tabu and Shriya Saran, who added depth and authenticity to their roles. This combination of a captivating narrative and strong acting undoubtedly contributed to the film’s lasting appeal over the years.

The film’s storyline left a strong impression on viewers, leading to high praise. Consequently, even in the post-COVID era, the audience eagerly filled theatres for the sequel. Drishyam performed exceptionally well on a budget of just Rs 38 crore. It collected Rs 67.14 crore domestically and over Rs 110 crore worldwide at the box office.

The highly successful sequel Drishyam 2 arrived in 2022. Alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Akshaye Khanna played a significant role in the sequel. It outperformed its predecessor at the box office, collecting Rs 239.67 crore domestically and an impressive Rs 342.31 crore worldwide. The audience showed even more affection for Drishyam 2 compared to the first film.

The film’s masterful inclusion of plot twists held audiences captive, infusing the narrative with intrigue and thrills that left viewers perched on the edge of their seats. Beneath the surface, the movie skillfully explored the emotional intricacies of a family confronting adversity, fostering relatability and endearment among the characters.

Director Nishikant Kamat’s adept guidance seamlessly brought these facets to life, contributing to the film’s overall impact. Positive critiques from both critics and audiences fueled the movie’s renown, with word-of-mouth acclaim further enticing a larger theatre-going audience.