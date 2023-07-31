This Aamir Khan Film Struggled To Find Distributors And Was Stalled For Over 2 Years

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan may have had to face the brunt of the boycott trend recently but his charm over the audience has remained mostly unhindered for years. An Aamir Khan movie automatically gets listed among one of the most awaited ones of the year as soon as it is announced and it seems quite unbelievable that the actor’s movie would stagger to find distributors. But this did happen, albeit before the actor had solidified his position as a superstar in the industry.

Most of us know that Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit appeared together in the highly successful movie Dil in 1990. It became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and also became a milestone in the career of both actors. They have appeared in one lesser-known film though, the average grosser Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin. Although the film was released a few months after Dil, you will be surprised to know that it was filmed way before Dil, back in 1988 but was stalled for 2 years.

After Aamir’s debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was released and became a huge sensation, most directors wanted to cash in on the hit pairing of Aamir and Juhi Chawla. However, director Y Nageswara Rao decided to cast Madhuri opposite Aamir in Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin and the pairing failed to convince distributors.

Moreover, the idea of one-sided love and Madhuri having a meatier role than Aamir were questioned by distributors and no one took it up. The film ended up being stuck for more than two years. It was only when Dil was released and the audience appreciated the fresh pairing of Aamir and Madhuri that distributors decided to buy the rights to the film.

Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin was released in 1990, a month after Dil and while it could not replicate the big success of the latter, it managed to recover its cost and became an average grosser at the box office. Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit have not shared screen space again since then.