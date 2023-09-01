This Actor Has 13.5 Million Instagram Followers But He Follows Only 2 Accounts

KGF franchise actor Yash is one of the most loved and popular stars who works predominantly in the Kannada movie industry. The actor, who started off his career on the small screen in the 2000s, made his big screen debut with Jambada Hudugi in 2007. His breakthrough movie was Moggina Manasu which also received the Best Supporting Actor Filmfare Award. As he gradually made a mark for himself in the industry, he gained immense fanfare and love.

The actor today has more than 13.5 million followers on his Instagram. His fame is not bound to just the Southern belt, but across India and the rest of the world as well. But do you know how many accounts the actor follows back?

One look at his Instagram profile and you will be able to see that Yash follows only two people. One is his beloved wife, Radhika Pandit. Reportedly, the couple met on the set of Nanda Gokula in 2007. They grew close while working together and soon began dating, but kept their relationship under wraps. They got engaged in Goa in an intimate ceremony in 2016 and at the end of the year, tied the knot. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time in 2018 and later in 2019. The second account that the actor follows is not of a person but a page of the perfume brand called Villain.

In 2013, Yash starred in the movie Googly, which was all about college romance, followed by a comedy-drama, Raja Huli. He was roped in the fantasy action piece Gajakesari and in the same year he starred with his girlfriend in the 2014 film Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, which was one of the highest-grossing Kannada releases and earned the actor his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

He shot to fame across the northern belt of India and all over the world with the 2018 periodic action drama, K.G.F: Chapter 1, which was the highest-grossing movie of the year in Kannada and earned him worldwide recognition. He also earned his second Filmfare Award for Best Actor. He further delivered yet another hit with its sequel, K.G.F: Chapter 2 in 2022.