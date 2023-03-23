Samantha Ruth Prabhu is preparing for the release of her highly anticipated film Shaakuntalam. The film will hit the big screen on April 14. Samantha is currently in Mumbai to promote her film. Talking about the star cast, along with Samantha, the film includes Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Aditi Balan, Madhoo and many others. But did you know, before Dev Mohan was cast, who was the first choice for the lead role of Dushyanta in Shaakuntalam?

Dev Mohan was not the first choice for this role, as per reports. Earlier, Dulquer Salmaan was reportedly reached out to play the role by the makers but because he was already shooting for his film Sita Ramam, he could not say yes to Shaakuntalam. Later, the role of Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty, was given to actor Dev Mohan.

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu treated her fans to a stunning photo of herself in a cutout dress, and now, while promoting her upcoming film, she has shared another glimpse of her Mumbai diaries. Samantha is getting ready for her interviews for the film and discussing her character Shakuntala in a video posted on her official Instagram account. According to the actress, her character Shakuntala is modern and fiercely independent.

Along with the video, Samantha wrote, “Mumbai so excited as we near the release.. can’t wait for you all to witness this epic tale on the silver screen! Shaakuntalam On April 14.”

Talking about the film and her character, Samantha said, “Shakuntala - She has beliefs, she is truthful in her love, in her devotion. Even in the hardest parts of her journey, she bears it with so much grace and dignity, and those are the parts that I connected to. She dealt with the worst adversities with dignity and grace. Given an opportunity to play, that is so close to Princess, forest and animal characters made the child in me scream in joy. So very very happy, I believe the audience will be proud of this film.”

The film’s trailer was released on January 9, which took the expectations of the audience a notch up. The film’s plot revolves around Shakuntala, an abandoned child raised by a priest. She grows up to be a lovely lady who catches King Dushyanta’s eye.

