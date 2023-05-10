This Actress Auditioned For Deepika Padukone’s Role In Happy New Year

Renowned Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa has shared a fascinating story from her audition diaries. She revealed that she had auditioned for the leading role in the 2014 Bollywood film Happy New Year, which was ultimately awarded to Deepika Padukone. While sharing details about her “special" audition, Sonam revealed that it was the only time her mother accompanied her to an audition.

In an interview with Mashable India, Sonam said: “I didn’t have a car at that time. My mother was here for a few days and it was raining cats and dogs.” She added, “They gave me that scene ‘easy lagta hai Mohini ka dance’, and for dance, they asked me to perform on ‘Chikni Chameli’. I got an outfit ready for ‘Chikni Chameli’ and the clothes I was wearing, I was supposed to do my scene in those clothes."

Sonam mentioned that she and her mother were totally drenched in rainwater when they arrived at the audition location. She expressed regret that her mother had to wait patiently for her to finish the audition while being drenched in wet clothes. Nevertheless, “that audition that day will always be so special for me. The only time my mom has ever accompanied me for an audition was for this one," the actress added.

Despite never having the opportunity to see Happy New Year, Sonam noted that when she heard Deepika’s dialogue from the movie, it reminded her of her audition time, and she felt that the dialogue was noteworthy. Sonam explained that during her audition when she performed the scene, she sensed that it was entertaining and endearing.

The 2014 film Happy New Year, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, and Boman Irani, performed mediocre at the box office. In the Farah Khan-directed movie, Deepika played the role of a dancer.

Meanwhile, Sonam will be next seen in Smeep Kang and Nasir Zaman’s directorial film Carry On Jatta 3. The film will also star Binnu Dhillon and Gippy Grewal in crucial roles. The movie is expected to release on June 29, 2023.

