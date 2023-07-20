This Actress, Not Vidya Balan, Was The First Choice For The Role Of Lolita In Parineeta

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is famed for bringing a change in the portrayal of women on the silver screen. With multiple hits in her kitty and a National Award, she has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the Hindi film industry. She began acting in the Television industry in 1995 with Hum Paanch. After a few unsuccessful attempts, the Tumhari Sulu actress kickstarted her Bollywood journey with Parineeta in 2005.

Parineeta emerged as the breakthrough movie in Vidya Balan’s career. Despite the positive performances, it is a surprising fact that Vidya Balan was not the first choice of the filmmakers. Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra was eager to star in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the role of Lolita as he was not too sure of Vidya Balan who was a newcomer back then.

In an interview, he revealed, “When we thought of Parineeta, I immediately thought of a face like Aishwarya Rai. The character of the girl is like two men falling in love with her. So the heroine has to be bigger. But Pradeep Sarkar (director) told me about her (Vidya). I was like let me see what she can do.” He further added that the actress had auditioned and eventually cleared it. Reportedly, she had to go through 60 screen tests to be considered for the role. After a rigorous process, Vidya Balan kept working hard for the next few months to secure her role as Lolita in the movie.

Apart from Aishwarya Rai, there were reports that even Rani Mukerji was being considered for the role of the lead actress in the movie.

Parineeta is a story that is based in Kolkata during the 60s and stars Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Raima Sen, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Dia Mirza and Rekha in a cameo role. The movie quickly gained popularity, especially with the soundtrack and the performances of the leads. It is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name. The movie is directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The audience loved Vidya Balan’s simple yet graceful looks and her chemistry with Saif Ali Khan. The movie created a lasting impact on the viewers.

After Parineeta, Vidya Balan continued to prove her acting mettle after delivering successful hits like Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Bhool Bhulaiya. She demonstrated her prowess in the craft with movies like Paa, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture and Kahaani, which received critical acclaim.