This Actress, Once Rejected By Shashi Kapoor For A Film, Gave 10 B-grade Hits With Dara Singh

Mumtaz is one of the legendary actresses in the Hindi film industry, known for her remarkable performances in movies such as Khilona (1970), Nagin (1976), Mere Sanam (1965) and others. Her Bollywood debut was as a child artist in the 1952 film Sanskar.

Facing financial crises, she entered acting at an early age and participated in group scenes. Mumtaz established her presence in the industry through her beauty, dance, acting prowess and sensuality on the big screen.

Raj Khosla’s Do Raaste marked a golden jubilee and validated her position in the industry. While the film largely focused on Rajesh Khanna, the filmmakers noticed Mumtaz’s beauty when she graced the screen in an orange saree adorned with a bindi, gajra and bangles. This marked a new style statement. The film catapulted Mumtaz’s career as an actress, initiating an era of Rajesh Khanna-Mumtaz hits. Subsequently, they delivered successful films like Bandhan (1969), Sachaa Jhutha (1970) and others.

In her early struggle to establish herself, Mumtaz participated in B-grade movies alongside actors like Dara Singh and others. Eventually, she emerged as a successful B-grade actress, earning Rs 2.5 lakh per film, while Dara Singh received Rs 4 lakh. During those times, this was considered a substantial payout. The mainstream film industry usually sidestepped actors working in B-grade films. Mumtaz acknowledged in an interview that she owes her career to Dara Singh, who aided her in discovering her identity. In fact, as per reports, they worked on 16 B-grade films together, out of which 10 proved to be hits.

In 1966, Mumtaz secured a minor role in the film Pyar Kiye Jaa, directed by CV Sridhar. Later, she acquired a part in Ram Aur Shyam and Mehmood recommended her to act alongside Dilip Kumar. Initially hesitant to share the screen with a significantly younger actress, Dilip Kumar eventually agreed, resulting in a successful collaboration.

Following that, she was offered a role in Sachaa Jhutha opposite Shashi Kapoor. However, he declined to work with her. According to reports, Mumtaz approached him to understand the reason behind his decision but he did not clarify. It was believed that he did not want to act with a B-grade actress. Consequently, Rajesh Khanna and Vinod Khanna were cast in the film.