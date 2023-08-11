This Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Film Made 5 Times Its Budget

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane. Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar have collaborated several times. But, do you know the name of the first film they did together? Well, the film is best remembered for the iconic songs titled Ole Ole, and Hothon Pe Bas. You guessed it right. The film is Yeh Dillagi and it was released in 1994.

Yeh Dillagi is a romantic film the story of which revolved around two brothers Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan who played Vijay and Vikram in the movie. Both the rich guys fall in love with the daughter of their driver, played by Kajol. The film was made on a nominal budget of Rs 2 crores. Additionally, Instead of casting already-established stars, the makers roped in Akshay Kumara and Saif Ali Khan who had just begun their careers.

Turns out, the film managed to collect a whopping Rs 11 crores, 5 times the budget of the film. Leaving everyone stunned by the box-office performance, the film also received rave reviews for the performances of the lead actors. Surprisingly, it was with Yeh Dillagi that Saif Ali Khan catapulted to stardom and achieved superstar status. Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, ditched his Khiladi Kumar image for the first time in the film.

Yeh Dillagi was produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Naresh Malhotra. It featured an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Reema Lagoo, Saeed Jaffrey, and Deven Verma, among others. The plot of the film was based on the 1954 American movie Sabrina.

Earlier this year in May, the film starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan completed its 29 years. To mark the special day, Kajol shared throwback pictures on her social media handle. She also recalled some fun moments from the set. Posting a picture of herself with her co-stars, she penned, “So much fun on this set… and all the small memories,” she began her caption and continued: “Akshay boasting about his cooking skills and finally making us a simple but amazing dal.”