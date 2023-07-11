This Bollywood Actor Has 180 FLOPS But Is Still Called A Star; No It’s Not Amitabh Or Akshay Kumar

Bollywood is known to have been both benevolent and ruthless to actors when it comes to star power. An actor’s stardom is often defined by the number of hits and flops. So many actors have been written off by both critics and the audience after a series of flops, and then there are the unhinged superstars who turn every movie into gold just with their mere presence. Lucky are those few who have managed to make a career out of films, even after a string of flops. What if we told you that there is an actor, who is considered a big star, even after delivering 180 flops in his career? Yes, you read that right. The actor is highly revered in the film industry, is known for his dancing skills and is fondly known as ‘Dada’.

If you have not guessed already, we are talking about Mithun Chakraborty. It seems almost unbelievable that the actor has given so many flops, but it is true. He is the only actor to have won a National Award in his very first film, Mrigaya. He then followed it up with hit films like Disco Dancer and Dance Dance, movies which made him very popular in the Soviet countries.

Mithun has worked on more than 350 films, including Bengali, Hindi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Punjabi, to date. A DNA report claims that Mithun has given 180 flops during his career, which makes his failure rate 60%. These flops were mostly during the mid-90s when Mithun had shifted base to Ooty from Mumbai and was focusing on low-budget B-Grade action movies rather than mainstream cinema. After being away from mainstream cinema for years, he made a comeback with the 2005 film Elaan.

The reason Mithun is considered a star even after the dull phase of flops is that he has delivered 50 hits, which is the fourth-highest number for any actor. His stardom remained unwavering throughout his career and there was never a dearth of film offers.

Mithun Chakraborty is number one on the list of Bollywood actors with the most flops. Jeetendra is in second place with 106 flops. These are the only two actors who had more than a hundred flops in their careers.