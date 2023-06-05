This Bollywood Actress To Feature In A Special Song For Pawan Kalyan's Bro

It is already known that Power Star Pawan Kalyan will have a significant guest appearance in the film Bro, also starring Sai Dharam Tej and directed by Samuthirakani. The movie is an official remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, which was also directed by Samuthirakani.

The initial glimpse and motion poster of the film received a fantastic response, mainly due to Pawan Kalyan’s impressive appearance and SS Thaman’s background score. The makers have effectively generated significant excitement and anticipation in recent times.

The filming of Bro is almost finished, and it has been revealed that a grand pub set was constructed at Annapurna Studios, Seven Acres, specifically for shooting a special song in the movie. According to reports, an actress chosen to perform in the song has been confirmed, and it is none other than Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela.

While the makers of the movie Bro have not yet made an official announcement about Urvashi’s involvement, the actress herself confirmed it with a tweet last night. Urvashi took to Twitter and posted, “Watching @PawanKalyan garu’s Kushi." The timing of her tweet couldn’t have been more perfect.

To add more excitement, as Urvashi’s tweet started gaining popularity, Pawan fans joined in with their suggestions. Fans recommended Urvashi to also watch Pawan’s iconic classics like Thammudu, Badri and Tholi Prema, among others.

In the original version of the film, there was no provision for a special song. However, considering the Telugu audience and to cater to Pawan Kalyan’s immense popularity, a special song is being incorporated. As mentioned earlier, a significant portion of the movie has already been filmed, with the current shooting taking place in Hyderabad. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release as per the initial plan.

Many actors are playing prominent roles in this film like Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani and Raja Chembolu. The movie is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banners of ZEE Studios and People Media Factory. The screenplay and dialogues are handled by Trivikram. The highly anticipated release of this movie is scheduled for July 28 in theatres worldwide.