This Bollywood Diva Once Worked With Jackie Chan, Now Roped In For Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD

Disha Patani’s trajectory in the entertainment world has been nothing short of remarkable. Transitioning from her modelling roots, she swiftly captivated audiences with her stunning appearance. In 2015, she marked her acting debut in the Telugu movie Loafer, and her career gained momentum in 2016 with the release of the music video Befikra.

But do you know that Disha Patani once collaborated with Jackie Chan in the Chinese production titled Kung Fu Yoga? In the Chinese action-adventure film, Disha Patani portrayed the character of Ashmita. Notably, a few months back, Jackie Chan celebrated his 69th birthday. Disha utilized social media to post several pictures capturing moments from their time filming together for the movie.

Born on June 13, 1992, she is the daughter of police officer Jagadish Singh Patani, while her mother serves as a health inspector. Disha pursued a B.Tech degree from Amity University, Lucknow, and also took part in Pond’s Femina Miss India Indore 2013, where she secured the first runner-up position.

Disha Patani’s debut was in the 2015 film Loafer, alongside Varun Tej, but unfortunately, the movie didn’t fare well at the box office. The following year, she featured in the music video

Befikra with Tiger Shroff, where her dancing abilities and beauty garnered significant praise from the viewers. Her big breakthrough came with Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring Sushant Rajput and Kiara Advani, which turned out to be a massive success. Additionally, she took on an action-packed role in the Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga, sharing the screen with Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood.

Disha Patani has been part of several Bollywood projects, including Bharat, Malang, and Baaghi 2. Her most recent film, Ek Villain Returns, unfortunately, didn’t perform well at the box office. Nevertheless, she has an exciting series of movies lined up, including a role in India’s most expensive film.

Disha Patani is set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, scheduled for release in 2024. Additionally, she will appear in Karan Johar’s Yodha, featuring Sidharth Malhotra. This action-thriller, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is slated to hit the screens on December 15.