This Bollywood Multi-starrer Was The 3rd Highest Grosser Of 1997; Take A Guess

The 90s saw some of the biggest releases in the Hindi film industry. The decade gave some of the most popular superstars to Bollywood, who are still quite active in the entertainment industry. From Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ajay Devgn to Sunny Deol, these stars started their careers in the 90s and went on to become some of the biggest stars in Bollywood. One film that made headlines in the 90s was Ishq, starring Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Kajol in the lead roles.

The film went on to become a huge hit at the box office, despite being made on a small budget. According to reports, Ishq is one of the most successful films of 1997. The film was directed by Indra Kumar and was made on a small budget of just Rs 11 crore. Upon its release, Ishq, a romantic-comedy film, turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. As per the box office report, the film made around Rs 59 crore (in India and worldwide) making it the third-highest grosser of 1997.

It created havoc in Bollywood as it made five times more than its budget and gave a lot of recognition to the film’s cast. People flocked to theatres to watch the film, and the duo of Ajay and Aamir was highly appreciated by the audience.

Ishq was loved for its comedy and love story. The film also starred Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johnny Lever, and Mohan Joshi in supporting roles. It was produced by Gordhan Tanwani under the banner of Baba Films, and Anu Malik provided the music for the project. The film was also remade in Kannada in 2007, titled Snehana Preethina.

Ishq gave a huge boost to the careers of Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn. They both then became huge stars in Bollywood. Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to impress the audience. Ajay Devgn’s last film was Bholaa, which received a positive response from the audience at the box office.