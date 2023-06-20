This Bollywood Superstar, And Not Prabhas, Was The First Choice For Adipurush

Adipurush, one of the most expensive and highly anticipated films of the year, has become the centre of attention for various reasons. Since its release, it has faced relentless criticism encompassing its visual effects, dialogues, and direction. The movie finds itself embroiled in controversy primarily due to its dialogues, which are claimed to deviate from the idealistic portrayal of characters from the Ramayana. This departure has sparked calls for a boycott and ban of the film.

Amid the ongoing controversy, the film has suffered a ban in Kathmandu, adding to the fervour surrounding its reception. Adipurush’s journey from anticipation to controversy underscores the intense scrutiny and debate that accompanies high-profile film releases, especially when adapting revered mythological narratives.

For such an epic of a film, it is important to mention that Prabhas was not the first choice of director Om Raut. A Bollywood superstar was in talks to star as Raghav before Prabhas was finalised. In a recent development, it is now revealed that Hrithik Roshan was Raut’s first choice for Raghav. After his blockbuster, Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, Om Raut was flooded with offers, one of which was Adipurush. Initially, Hrithik was thought of as the lead for Adipurush but the actor could not commit as he asked for some time to decide.

Interestingly, an epic that had the same premise as Adipurush, Ramayana, was in development by the director Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal and Chhichhore fame. Reportedly, he also had Hrithik in mind for the lead role. But he did not proceed here either. Eventually, Prabhas was roped in for the role.

Kriti Sanon who plays Janaki in Adipurush was not the first choice either. The names that were considered before her are Anushka Sharma, Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, and Kiara Advani. Keerthy Suresh was almost finalised for the role but she was offered a film alongside Rajnikanth because of which she turned down the offer and the film went to Kriti Sanon.