This Company, Where Deepika Padukone Invested Rs 30 Crore, Now Valued At Rs 2,066 crore

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has worked in many popular and blockbuster movies. She is also one of the richest Indian actresses and one of the most sought-after and bankable actresses in B-town. Apart from her successful acting career, the Pathaan actress is also a businesswoman who has various other sources of income. Apart from films, she also earns money through brand collaborations, organisations and her own skincare brand. But did you know that the actress also invested in an electric vehicle ride-sharing start-up in 2019?

There has been a surge in demand for electric vehicles as it does not require fossil fuel, have zero emission, reduce carbon footprints, have less maintenance and are known for the benefits of low noise and air pollution. Amidst this scenario, Anmol Singh Jaggi, along with Puneet Jaggi and Puneet Goyal, founded BluSmart, the ride-sharing company that uses electrical vehicles.

It is giving strong competition to other ride-sharing apps across India. BluSmart was founded in 2019 and has a revenue of over Rs 30 crore per annum. It is available in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and is proving to be quite popular.

Reportedly, this new concept of BluSmart cabs caught actress Deepika Padukone’s attention. She decided to don the hat of an investor for this e-mobile set-up and invested around Rs 30 crore through her family office, KA Enterprises. Reportedly, Anmol Jaggi’s start-up company has raised Rs 300 crore in its second round of funding and its current evaluation is around Rs 2,066 crore.

BluSmart company poses as a major competitor to not only Ola and Uber but also to Tata’s electrical vehicle market. It is expected to make a huge impact and affect the ride-sharing industry. As per the information available, BluSmart is not the only multicrore company owned by Anmol Jaggi. He is an entrepreneur and the CEO of yet another successful start-up named Gensol Engineering with a value of over Rs 1,400 crore.

Through her family office, Deepika Padukone has also invested in companies like Epigamia, Furlenco, Bellatrix, Atomberg Technologies, Mokobara, Nua, FrontRow and many others.