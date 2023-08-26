This Film, Made On Rs 151 Crore Budget, Minted Rs 407 Crore And Broke All Records In 2020

The year 2020 was one of the most difficult times for Bollywood. The industry suffered a lot and many theatres remained closed due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. Amid this, one movie hit the theatres and created a storm at the box office breaking all the records for that year. Can you guess the name of the film?

The movie that generated a lot of buzz and set the cash register ringing was Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The historical drama starred Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead and was directed by Adipurush director, Om Raut.

This was his first debut movie in Bollywood. Prior to this, he made a Marathi movie named Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush in 2015. This movie earned him enough recognition and paved the way for his entry into Bollywood. He made a mark in the industry and also received the Best Debut Director award for Lokmanya at the Maharashtra State Award 2015.

Technically, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was his second movie but first Bollywood film. It was made it a budget of Rs 151 crore. It was a commercial hit upon its release and minted a whopping Rs 407.58 crore at the box office. The film turned out to be the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan and was also the only Blockbuster movie of 2020 whose record could not be beaten. It must be noted here that the movie was released on January 10, 2020, almost two months before the country first went into lockdown.

It’s interesting to note that apart from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior there were other movies that hit the theatres. They include Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, Kangana Ranaut’s Panga and Saif Ali Khan‘s Jawaani Jaaneman.

After the success of Tanhaji, Om Raut decided to bring a mythological epic to the silver screen. He attempted to narrate the story of Ramayan through Adipurush starring Baahubali star Prabhas as Raghava and Mimi actress Kriti Sanon as Janaki. The movie marked his second collaboration with Saif Ali Khan who essayed the role of Lankesh. The movie received severe criticism for its shoddy VFX, while many criticised its dialogues.