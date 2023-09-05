This Govinda-starrer Was The Highest Grossing Film Of 1993, Even Surpassed Darr And Khal Nayak

The 90s saw the rise of many actors who have come a long way to becoming superstars today including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. However, one actor who was at the top of his game in the 90s and ruled hearts and the box office with his charm and acting has almost faded into obscurity now. We are talking about Govinda, the actor with impeccable comic timing as well as unique dancing skills.

Govinda established himself as a dancing star in the late 80s and then reinvented himself as a comic hero in the 90s. In that decade, Govinda movies were a guaranteed blockbuster at the box office and his successful pairing with director David Dhawan was quite distinguished. The pair churned out cult films and made 18 films together, most of which were successful.

One of the first films where David Dhawan made Govinda do comedy was the 1993 film Aankhen where he played a double role alongside Chunkey Pandsy. The film was a suspense action thriller but one of the two characters played by Govinda had comic elements

Made on a budget of around Rs 1.5 crore, this film earned over Rs 25 crore at the box office. Not only this, in 1993, Aankhen became the highest-grossing film of the year surpassing even movies like Darr and Khal Nayak released in the same year. The music by Bappi Lahiri, especially Lal Dupattewali, became a big chartbuster.

Aankhen ran full house in theatres for more than three months. Both Govinda and David Dhawan’s careers got major boosts from the film, although it did not help the other actors- Chunky Panday, Shilpa Shirodkar, Ritu Shivpuri and Raageshwari. Her role in the film landed her Main Khiladi Tu Anari the next year but these two films remain the only memorable ones of the actress.

Aankhen was nominated for Best Film, Best Director (David Dhawan), Best Actor (Govinda) and Best Comedian (Kader Khan) at the 39th Filmfare Awards. However, it didn’t take home a trophy in any of those categories.