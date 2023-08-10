This Indian Actor Holds The Record For Highest Number Of Film Appearances In The World

We are living in an era where big-budget movies are breaking records left and right with each movie becoming bigger than previously released ones. Stars from all over the country are dethroning their competitors, with their films setting new records in terms of box office, OTT rights, number of screens and an array of other avenues. Big names like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi and Prabhas are battling each other on these avenues.

While all of these cinematic giants are locked in a tussle over records, it seems almost unbelievable that an actor who has only appeared in supporting roles and is completely out of the rat race holds a unique record that remains unbroken, even by top leading men.

The actor in question is included in the Guinness Book of World Records for appearing in the maximum number of films ever. Any Telugu film enthusiast will immediately know whom we are referring to here. Comic actor Brahmanandam has been a part of almost every Telugu film for almost a period of two decades, appearing in movies of all genres, whether it be comedy, romance or action. Brahmanandam has been providing much-needed comic relief in films.

Right from the initiation of his career in 1987 to the present day, he has appeared in more than 1,000 films, the most for any actor in the world.

Brahmanandam was born on February 1, 1956, in Chaganti Vari Palem village of Sattenapalli, Andhra Pradesh. Over the course of a career spanning more than 35 years, Brahmanandam has won six state Nandi Awards. one Filmfare Award South and six CineMAA Awards.

Born to Nagalingachari and Lakshmi Narasamma, he was the son of a carpenter and was one of eight children. He completed his Master of Arts degree and took up a job as a Telugu lecturer at Attili in West Godavari district.

The Acharya Nagarjuna University has conferred an honorary doctorate upon him. He received the Padma Shri in 2009 for his contributions to the arts, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour. One of India’s top-paid comedians is Brahmanandam. Now aged 67, Brahmanandam has a net worth of Rs 367 crore and he demands Rs 1 crore for every film, regardless of how small the role is.