This International Sci-Fi Film In Malayalam To Go On Floors In January 2024

Eloob is a high-budget international science fiction movie filled with elements of fantasy and thrilling adventures. Production is scheduled to commence in January 2024, and the film is set to premiere in December 2024. Packed with excitement, imaginative elements, and heroic feats, Eloob is also a superhero flick that narrates the tale of a protagonist who gains extraordinary powers unexpectedly.

The movie is being directed by newcomer director Jim and is under production by the recently established Malayalam film company called Vistal Studios. The screenplay for this directorial project has been written by Majit Yordan and Lukhman. Filming is scheduled to kick off in January, with Ooty and Delhi serving as the primary shooting locations. The production team has indicated that casting details for this film, which has already commenced pre-production activities, will be unveiled shortly.

The internationally acclaimed Japanese music director, Yuki Hayashi, renowned for his work on anime such as My Hero Academia, Pokemon and One Piece Film: Gold, is composing music for an Indian film for the first time. With Yuki Hayashi on board, Eloob promises to deliver a wholly distinct and captivating musical experience to the audience.

The film is set to captivate the audience with an engaging narrative brimming with entertainment, fantasy and thrilling adventures. The film’s standout feature is its protagonist, who undergoes a sudden transformation, gaining extraordinary supernatural powers. Eloob introduces a superhero character unlike any seen before, offering a fresh and unique cinematic experience to viewers.

The cast members are reportedly confident that Eloob will provide a wholly unique experience for the audience. The film’s cinematography is skillfully handled by Anu Moothedath, known for her work in movies like Athiran, Sufiyum Sujatha, and Teacher. Her expertise in capturing visuals is set to astonish the viewers once again in this exciting new film.