This K-Pop Girl Group Inspired BTS Star V's Solo Album Layover

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, is getting ready to launch his first solo album called Layover. Although the album will officially drop on September 8 this year, he has already treated fans to two music videos, namely ‘Love Me Again’ and ‘Rainy Days.’ These two music videos have exceeded everyone’s expectations. ARMY feels that everything, from the way he sings to the looks he is serving in these videos, is a fresh departure from what V has done before.

In a recent interview with W Korea, V reveals the details of who and what inspired his solo project, Layover.

Even before its official release, the album has got everyone talking about a cohesive concept that ties all the songs together. Fans are impressed, and many credit Min Hee Jin’s creative input for the unique flavour of this release. V told W Korea that he was the one to ask Min Hee Jin for collaboration. Min Hee Jin is the CEO of ADOR, a label that represents another popular Korean girl group, NewJeans.

However, this collaboration is not only because of Min Hee Jin’s reputation as the mastermind behind NewJeans’ phenomenal success. V’s decision to work with her had another reason. In his interview, V revealed that he found inspiration in another girl group, f(x)’s ‘Pink Tape,’ a groundbreaking project during Min Hee Jin’s time as creative director at SM Entertainment. Pink Tape was the second studio album by f(x).

V wanted to explore a completely new concept and believed that Min was the right person to help him achieve that. Pink Tape was released in 2013 and gained critical acclaim for its fresh ideas, unique tracks, and consistent artistic vision. It is still celebrated as one of the iconic K-Pop albums to date.

“I wanted to show a different side of my music compared to my past works and collaborating seemed like the best way to achieve that. F(x)’s Pink Tape was a big inspiration, I reached out to her the moment I recalled it," V told W Korea.

He further said that collaborating with Min was a meticulous and smooth process. “Our collaborative discussions were productive, encompassing every detail, and the entire collaboration process was seamless. She brought sincerity and expertise to the table. She has such a warm presence," he shared.

As Pink Tape remains one of the most unforgettable moments in K-Pop history, it heightens the anticipation for Layover. The official announcement for the album suggested that fans should listen to all six songs in order to fully enjoy the album’s vibe. With the two full music videos out and a teaser for ‘Blue,’ the third music video, fans are already starting to piece together a bigger story.