This Kannada Film Beats Oppenheimer, Barbie Ratings On BookMyShow

While the majority of the world is caught in “Barbenheimer" (Barbie plus Oppenheimer) fever at present, the films are doing pretty well in India as well. Both Oppenheimer and Barbie have received critical acclaim and are setting box offices on fire, although Barbie is still significantly behind Oppenheimer in terms of box office collection.

While most Indian films have tried to steer clear of the release dates of these two international biggies with only a couple of films releasing around the same weekend, in the state of Karnataka, the Kannada film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare has overtaken Oppenheimer and Barbie.

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare received an 8.9 rating on BookMyShow as of July 26, closely followed by Oppenheimer with an 8.8 rating. At the same time, over 7 people have voted for Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare while over 62,000 people have voted for Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Barbie has a rating of 7.7.

No Kannada film this year managed to create any noise at the pan-India level, following the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara last year. Upendra’s Kabzaa had a lot riding on it but it failed both critically and commercially.

The beginning of this year was not very profitable for the Kannada film industry. More than 125 movies have been released as of July 21 with the hit percentage as low as 5 per cent.

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, which is directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy, in his directorial debut and stars lesser-known actors like Prajwal BP and Manjunath Nayaka has been a refreshing change to the trend and many shows are housefull. The movie has also received overwhelmingly positive reviews and has once again proved true the notion that content reigns supreme over mere starpower. Many reviewers as well as fans have compared it to the highly successful Kirik Party and called the film an unofficial sequel to the film.