This Kapoor Family Actor Couldn't Make His Career In Films, But Found Success in Photography

One of the most influential and prominent film families in Bollywood is the Kapoor family. Their association with films started with Prithviraj Kapoor. Now the fourth generation of Kapoors, spearheaded by Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, is ruling the world of cinema. Most of Prithviraj Kapoor’s descendants followed their father’s steps into Hindi cinema, thus becoming the only Bollywood family to span across so many generations. Be it Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor or the next generation, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor or Randhir Kapoor, most of the Kapoor scions have had a successful film career. There are some exceptions. The most prominent example is Shashi Kapoor’s son Karan Kapoor.

Karan Kapoor tried his hand in films but he was outright rejected by the audience. His failure has mostly been attributed to his appearance rather than his acting skills. Karan is the son of Shashi Kapoor and his British wife Jennifer Kendal. He took after his mother, inheriting his mother’s looks. His anglicised accent made it hard for him to act in Hindi films.

He gained recognition early in his career as a well-known model, thanks to the Bombay Dyeing advertising campaign. Karan Kapoor then appeared with Dharmendra in Loha and Sultanat opposite Juhi Chawla. None of these films were successful. He also appeared in a supporting role in Aparna Sen’s Bengali and English bilingual film 36 Chowringhee Lane, which was produced by his father Shashi Kapoor and starred his mother Jennifer Kendal.

After a failed stint as an actor, Karan Kapoor turned to photography and has made a thriving career out of it. He relocated to London with his wife and pursued his photography career there. Karan has recently re-emerged into the public eye and has made a return to India with a series of his photographic exhibitions called Time & Tide. In November 2016, Mumbai hosted the opening of his Time & Tide photography show, which continued into 2017 in Bangalore, Kolkata, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur.