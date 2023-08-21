This OTT Giant Bags Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar's Streaming Rights For Rs 50 Crore

Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh, is an action-packed Telugu thriller that has had a lacklustre performance in the theatres following its release on August 11. The film is written by Sai Madhav Burra and is a dark movie with many action sequences. It is the story of a former gangster, Shankar, who can go to any extent for money. His beloved sister, Radha, is however unaware of his past. But the truth does not stay hidden for long and the story showcases how he has to finally reveal his true self to Radha. The movie has garnered a lot of attention for its weak plot and storytelling.

The satellite rights for the movie are yet to be announced for Bholaa Shankar. The film will soon be available on a major television channel and reportedly, there will be a promotional campaign to create hype about its premiere on TV. Now as per recent reports, the OTT platform, Netflix has officially acquired the online streaming rights for Bholaa Shankar. While there has been no official confirmation, reportedly, Netflix bought the rights at a whopping Rs 50 crore and may be available on the OTT in late September 2023.

Speaking of Bholaa Shankar’s performance at the theatres, it received a lot of flak and criticism from viewers and critics alike. As per the information available, the film opened with Rs 16.25 crore. It was made with a budget of Rs 101 crore. Its day one worldwide collection is Rs 20 crore.

Bholaa Shankar stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth in prominent roles. It is the remake of the superhit Tamil movie titled Vedalam, which is directed by Siva and fronted by Ajith Kumar. There was a lot of hype and buzz amongst fans and moviegoers after the promo was dropped. But now, it is getting a lot of negative feedback. The movie also faced tough competition from movies like Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, all of which won the hearts of the audience.

Bholaa Shankar hit the theatres on August 11, 2023, and was bankrolled by AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials.