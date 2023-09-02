This Pic Of Thalapathy Vijay Watching The Equalizer 3 Proves He Is A Denzel Washington Fan

After completing the shooting of Leo in July, Thalapathy Vijay is now gearing up for his next film with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The project which was officially announced on May 21 is tentatively titled Thalapathy68. Now, the actor and director are currently in the US to try and understand a technology used for the film, Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan. While they are exploring and learning new things for their film, Prabhu gave a treat to Thalapathy fans, as he shared the fanboy moment of the actor, watching The Equalizer 3 at the theatres in Los Angeles on social media.

Amid their work trip, Venkat Prabhu and Vijay took a short break and watched the first day first show of The Equalizer 3 which was released on September 1 along with the Creative Producer and CEO of AGS Entertainment, Archana Kalapthi. In the still shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, the filmmaker captures Vijay standing in the middle of the theatre with his back towards the camera while his hands are in the air. On the big screen, Denzel Washington is seen in his character.

“For the first ever time!!! I captured our Thalapathy Vijay’s fan boy moment!!!" the director tweeted. He also added hashtags, “Denzel Washington", Equalizer 3", fdfs", “LA" and “Thalapathy68".

On Friday, Prabhu shared a set of pictures on X as he “welcomed everyone to the future". In the photos, Vijay’s back can be seen in the picture as he is studying sound production methods. For the day, the Varisu actor donned army print cargo pants with a beige shirt. He carried a black sling bag on his shoulder. He rounded off his look with white loafers. “Welcome to the future!" the director tweeted.

There is a lot of sneak peek into the pre-production of Thalapathy68, which has kept the hype among the fans. The makers have been tight-lipped on the rest of the cast and crew along with the storyline of the film. According to reports, the production of the film is expected to begin in a month and the team is aiming to release the film in 2024.