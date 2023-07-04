This Popular Song From The 1994 Film Mohra Was Composed In 1960

The 1994 superhit film Mohra, directed by Rajiv Rai, set major box office records when it was released. Even after almost 30 years, the film enjoys great popularity whenever it is shown on television. The high-octane action thriller had all the ingredients of a masala potboiler. Great action, great suspense, romance and of course, great music by Viju Shah.

The entire album of Mohra was a huge hit with songs like Tip Tip Barsa Pani and Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast being remixed numerous times. Mohra also had a track called Na Kajare ki Dhar which became equally popular and is to date, considered one of the best romantic songs composed.

The song was sung by Pankaj Udhas and Sadhana Sargam and was picturised on Suniel Shetty and Poonam Jhawar. Today, we are going to tell you a trivia about the song that you probably had no idea about. Did you know that the song Na Kajare ki Dhar was composed in 1960? Yes, it was composed way back in 1960 by the legendary duo Kalyanji-Anandji and a rendition of the song, sung by the iconic singer Mukesh also exists. Listen to the song below.

However, the movie for which the song had been composed and recorded got unexpectedly shelved and the song was lost for years until Viju Shah, who is the son of one of the original composers Kalyanji, retrieved a copy of the recording from archives. He was composing for Mohra at that time and decided to use this unused composition of his father and uncle as part of the soundtrack.

The act paid off as Na Kajare Ki Dhar became an instant hit. The film’s soundtrack album sold more than 8 million copies, making it the second highest-selling Bollywood soundtrack album of 1994, behind only Hum Aapke Hain Koun.