This Raj Kapoor And Vyjayanthimala Blockbuster Was The First Indian Film To Be Shot Abroad

Filmmakers put in their utmost effort to ensure their movies become successful. It’s common to observe that filmmakers travel overseas to shoot their films, aiming to captivate the audience with stunning backdrops. Interestingly, in 1964, a Hindi film Sangam took this approach for the first time. This film was shot in Switzerland and Paris, which contributed to its success. The movie’s cast also played a significant role in captivating the audience, leading to its massive success.

The film industry has a history of evolving trends, encompassing everything from storyline preferences to fashion and shooting locations. Filmmakers adapt their movies according to these trends, and the audience generally responds positively. Shifting our focus to Bollywood, contemporary films often choose international settings for shooting.

In contrast, during the 1960s, movie budgets were notably smaller compared to today’s standards, yet actors commanded substantial fees. However, in 1964, Raj Kapoor defied convention by investing lavishly in a film. This marked the first instance of a movie being shot abroad, specifically in Switzerland and Paris.

The 1964 movie Sangam, starring Raj Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala, achieved tremendous success and is remembered as a superhit of its time. The romantic sequences in the film were captured in three different countries: Venice, Paris, and Switzerland.

Raj Kapoor spared no expense, generously sending the entire crew to these locations. The resounding success of Sangam validated Raj Kapoor’s dedicated efforts and dispelled concerns about the film’s budget constraints. Additionally, the film marked Raj Kapoor’s inaugural venture into producing a colour film.

During the 1960s, this film had a significant impact on the box office, bringing Raj Kapoor immense joy as it raked in four times the budget spent. This film marked the inception of shooting movies abroad in Bollywood. Subsequently, productions like Love in Tokyo, Prem Pujari, and Yash Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge were also filmed in Switzerland and Europe. Even in the present day, a large portion of movies continue to be shot in foreign countries, maintaining the trend of filming outside the home country.

Indeed, the film reportedly had such an extended runtime that it featured two intervals. Raj Kapoor drew inspiration from the English poet Alfred Tennyson’s poem “Enoch Arden," which led him to create the timeless classic film named Sangam based on this source material.