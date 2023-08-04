This Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Scene Was Inspired By Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring the dynamic duo Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has taken the box office by storm with its captivating love story, star-studded cast, and mesmerising music, helmed by director Karan Johar. To celebrate the success, Karan Johar and the producers hosted a press conference recently where he spoke candidly about the making of the film and also revealed that the wedding sequence in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani was shot days after Alia Bhatt’s real wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

In an interview with ANI, Alia Bhatt also opened up about the similarities and differences between her reel and real weddings. Speaking to ANI, Alia Bhatt said, “Kudmayi song was shot just four days after my marriage, but both were different as my home wedding was very simple, I was wearing a light sari and everything was so simple. I was roaming around freely. However, In the reel wedding, I was wearing a heavy lehenga along with a heavy dupatta, so I am very grateful that my real wedding was so simple, as I cannot do those things twice." The song Kudmayi was released on Thursday. The soulful number, composed is by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Shahid Mallya.

Recalling a fun anecdote from the sets, Alia Bhatt shared, “When Rocky and Rani were taking phere, someone said, ‘ladka aage jaata hai’, and I was like, ‘nahi ladki aage jaati hai, mai abhi karke aayi hu.’ This was really an unforgettable moment." Alia Bhatt further shared that the scene in the song where Ranveer bows his head for her to put the varmala was a touching reference to her real wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. She fondly recalled how, during her actual varmala ceremony, Ranbir was lifted by the people around them, but as she looked around for someone to lift her up, he sweetly bowed his head, prompting her to garland him.

Earlier, Karan Johar shared that the song Kudmayi was shot in Jaisalmer and choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. Karan made his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani after a seven-year hiatus. In addition to Alia and Ranveer, the film features legendary actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, as well as Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly in pivotal roles.