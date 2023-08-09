This Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film Made 4 Times Its Budget; Take A Guess

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most sought-after directors in Indian cinema. He is known for creating larger-than-life sets and his extravagant ways of storytelling, which weaves magic on the silver screen. He makes movies which are not only commercial successes but also wins the heart of the audience. Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his directorial debut in the year 1996 with the movie Khamoshi: The Musical.

It is counted as one of his finest films to date. Ever since, he has delivered many hits like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Guzaarish, Black, Bajirao Mastani and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Did you know he took one huge risk in his career that was ultimately worth the shot? Every star wants to work with him.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali took the biggest risk of his career by casting Ranveer Singh in his 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela. Ranveer was at that time only three-films-old. Instead of casting already-established stars like Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn or Shah Rukh Khan, he went ahead with Ranveer Singh. He was roped in as the lead actor opposite Deepika Padukone in this magnum opus. Fans were buzzing with excitement to see their chemistry on-screen. Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela hit the theatres and left the audience in awe. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster hit as viewers were left stunned by the intense storyline, stellar performances of the cast, romance, revenge and everything in between. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 88 crore and earned more than Rs 250 crore at the box office.

It was with Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela, that Ranveer Singh catapulted to stardom and achieved superstar status. Ranveer made his debut as an actor with Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma, which was a hit. His next moderately hit movie was Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, which once again starred Anushka Sharma and Parineeti Chopra. He then starred in Lootera, opposite Sonakshi Sinha, which had an underwhelming performance at the box office. It was after this movie he was offered, Ram Leela. The movie marked the first collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Reportedly, it was on this film’s sets that the duo fell in love.

Ram Leela also starred Supriya Pathak, Sharad Kelkar, Gulshan Devaiah, Richa Chadha, and Homi Wadia.