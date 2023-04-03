This Star Who Made Her Debut In Rishi Kapoor’s Henna Left Bollywood Quite Early

Many Indian actresses who were at the peak of their careers have left the entertainment industry and settled abroad. Marriage and family responsibilities are often cited as reasons for these stars taking a break from their careers or leaving the industry altogether. One such actress is Ashwini Bhave.

Ashwini Bhave worked in the Hindi and Marathi film industries. She was born on May 7, 1972, in Mumbai. She made her acting debut in 1988 with the Marathi film Kalat Nakalat. She then appeared in a few more Marathi films before making her Bollywood debut with the film Henna in 1991 with Rishi Kapoor.

Ashwini went on to appear in several popular Bollywood films such as Sainik (1993), First Love Letter (1991), Bandhan (1998), and Jai Kishen (1994), among others. She is also known for her roles in Marathi films like Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi (1989) and Nishani Dava Angatha (1989). She has appeared alongside Salman Khan in Suryavanshi (1992), Sanjay Dutt in Saajan (1991) and Jeet (1996) and Govinda in Aankhen (1993). These are just a few examples of the many actors Ashwini Bhave has worked with during her career in the Hindi film industry.

Apart from acting, Ashwini Bhave has also worked as a playback singer for some of her films. However, after her marriage to a software engineer, Kishore Bopardikar in the late 1990s, she took a break from acting and moved to the United States with her husband.

In recent years, she has made a few appearances in Marathi films and television shows. Ashwini Bhave made a comeback to the film industry in 2016 with the Marathi film Bhay. She decided to return to films and has since appeared in several Marathi films.

Despite her hiatus, Ashwini Bhave has continued to maintain a strong connection with her fans and the film industry. In a 2016 interview, she mentioned that she was excited to return to acting and was open to working in both Marathi and Hindi films. Her comeback has been well-received by fans, and many are eagerly awaiting her next project.

