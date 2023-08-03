This Telugu Actor Gave 8 Flops After A Promising Debut With Jayam In 2002

Nithiin Kumar Reddy, popularly known as Nithiin, is a well-known actor and producer who works primarily in the Telugu film industry. He made his acting debut with the 2002 romantic action movie Jayam and garnered praise for his role. He also won awards like the Filmfare Award - South and CineMAA Award for Best Debut Actor. Despite an impressive debut, Nithiin’s career has been marred by a string of setbacks, with several of his films failing to leave a mark at the box office.

Following his debut, Nithiin starred in movies like Dil, Sye, and Mr Anjaneyam. While he received the Best Young Artist Award at the Santosham Film Awards for Sri Anjaneyam, the film, unfortunately, failed to perform well at the box office.

After his successful debut, Nithiin’s movies like Sye and Allari Bullodu received mixed reviews. Unfortunately, a series of films including Dhairyam, Raam, Takkari, Aatadista, Victory, Drona, Agyaat, and Maaro became box office flops. While a few of his movies achieved average box office collection, the majority of them were flops.

Nithin’s career took a hit when he faced a staggering eight consecutive flops. For a period of 6 to 7 years, he struggled to deliver a hit film. He then decided to launch his film studio, Shreshtha Movies in 2013. In between, Nithin appeared in some average films, along with one blockbuster. After tasting failure multiple times, Nithiin achieved success with the romantic films Ishq and Gunday Jaari Galanthayinde, earning Filmfare Awards for both performances.

Nithiin’s cinematic journey has also been marked by significant accomplishments in films such as Heart Attack, A Aa, and Bhishma. His remarkable portrayals in the latter two films earned him prestigious SIIMA Award nominations for Best Actor - Telugu. Besides this, he has also backed several acclaimed films such as Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, Chinnadana Nee Kosam, and Akhil: The Power of Jua.

He is also a brand ambassador for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Telangana, wherein he actively monitors cleanliness and hygiene initiatives throughout the state. He was last seen in the 2022 film Macherla Niyojakavargam. Soon, he is going to star in a slew of upcoming films like Extra, MCA2, and #VNRTrio.