This Time, It's Ulta Pulta On Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7; Promo Out

The much-awaited 7th edition of the popular Telugu reality show Bigg Boss is here, with experienced actor Nagarjuna making his return as the host. A fresh teaser for Bigg Boss 7 has been unveiled, intensifying the anticipation. In the promo, Nagarjuna suggests that the upcoming season will exceed all anticipations.

In the promo, Nagarjuna makes an appearance and introduces a surprise by stating, “This isn’t the conclusion… it’s the beginning." He conveyed that Bigg Boss Season 7 will break all expectations, with everything turned “Ulta Pulta" (upside down). The numeral 7 is depicted flipping from being upside down to right side up.

Although the exact telecast commencement date hasn’t been officially disclosed by the Star Maa TV channel, the promo has ignited excitement among enthusiasts.

Recent reports indicate that Nagarjuna has managed to secure a significant pay increase compared to his compensation for the 5th season. In the previous year, he allegedly earned between Rs. 15 to 20 lakhs per episode, resulting in an impressive total of Rs. 15 to 20 crores for the whole season.

If the current reports are correct, Nagarjuna’s hosting responsibilities in Bigg Boss 7 might fetch him a fee of Rs. 20 crores. Nevertheless, an official announcement regarding his remuneration is still awaited.

Furthermore, as indicated by the sources, it was disclosed that the producers had initial discussions with Nandamuri Balakrishna about potentially hosting Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7. Unfortunately, due to his busy shooting timetable, the partnership couldn’t come to fruition.

Regarding the contestants, there’s abundant speculation on social media about potential participants, such as veteran actor Prabhakar, Jabardasth Varsha, singer Mohana Bhogaraju, Amardeep, and more. Besides, Sagar, who is well-known for his roles in TV serials and appearances in numerous movies, is said to be joining the show. He gained significant recognition for his portrayal of RK Naidu in the highly acclaimed serial Mogali Rekulu, earning immense popularity in Telugu regions. Later, he transitioned to lead roles in films. Reportedly, Sagar is asking for a fee of Rs 70,000 to 80,000 for his participation in the show. Nevertheless, an official affirmation of the ultimate participant roster for ‘Bigg Boss 7’ is still pending.