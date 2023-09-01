This TS Balaiah-starrer Tamil Classic Completes 67 Years Of Its Release

Directed by K Vembu and Charlie, Tamil Film Nannambikkai completed 67 years on Thursday. The film still enjoys a cult following after almost 7 decades of its release. In the film, TS Balaiah portrayed the lead role of a lawyer clerk. The story unfolds when his Singaporean friend, Sankaralingam, gives Rs 1 lakh to advocate Kumastha Easwaramurthy for his daughter’s education.

Actors including NN Kannappa, Pandari Bai, NS Krishnan and TA Mathuram were also seen in crucial roles. K Vembu, who co-directed the film with Charlie, was also his producer. Penned by S Ramanathan and MS Kannan, Nannambikkai was released on August 31, 1956. The film was shot and processed at Film Centre, Madras.

The music was composed by SV Venkatraman and the cinematography was handled by K Prabhakar. The lyrics for the songs in the film were penned by SDS Yogi, Kambadasan, Adhimoolam, Kavi Lakshmanadas and Clown Sundaram

V Venkatraman is known for films including Nanda Kumar, Tahsildar, Valmiki, Manonmani, Kannagi, Nandanar, Meera, Naga Panchami, Sri Murugan, Manohara and Irumbu Thirai. The film also included a song by Kavimani Desigavinayagam Pillai.

Kavimani Desigavinayagam Pillai, an acclaimed Tamil poet, was born to Sivadhanu Pillai and Aadhilakshmi. He achieved recognition for his exceptional poetry. The year 1940 marked a significant milestone when he was bestowed with the title Kavimani during the 7th annual conference of the Tamil Sangam in Madras (now known as Chennai).

The lead actor of Nannambikkai, TS Balaiah is celebrated for his contributions to Tamil cinema, primarily in supporting roles. His career began with director Ellis R Dungan’s Sathi Leelavathi, where he acted alongside iconic figures like MG Ramachandran, NS Krishnan and MK Radha. TS Balaiah was one of the very few actors who showcased his acting prowess both in character and comic roles.