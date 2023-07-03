This Twitter Exchange Between Gautham Menon And Lokesh Kanagaraj Is Too Sweet To Miss

Tamil filmmakers Lokesh Kanagaraj and Gautham Menon have more in common than just being phenomenal directors. And that common factor is mutual love and respect for Kamal Haasan. Both have also got a chance to direct their favourite actor. While Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Kamal Haasan in Vikram last year, Gautham Menon directed him in 2006’s Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, which has been re-released recently and has once again become a box office success.

The good collection from the re-release of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu has triggered a friendly Twitter banter between the two directors on who is a bigger fanboy of Kamal Haasan. It all started when a Twitter user, after the success of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu’s second innings, tweeted that Gautham Menon was a clear winner in a fanboy contest with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The tweet caught the attention of both the filmmakers and they joined in the fun, giving Twitter users a field day.

However, contrary to what you may be thinking, neither declared themselves the bigger fanboy but instead complimented the other to be the bigger one. To the user’s original tweet, Lokesh said, “No need of a doubt, it is GVM (Gautham Vasudev Menon)”. In response to this, Gautham said that he was so until Lokesh arrived with Vikram and now he has to try and rise above that in the form of a challenge. In response, Lokesh congratulated him on the success of the re-release of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. “More power to our Ulagayagan Kamal Haasan," he said at the end of the tweet.

‘Was’ Until you and ‘Nayagan meendum varaan’ came. #Vikram I have to try and rise above that. Will be a good challenge @Dir_lokeshAana Intha sandaiyila satta kizhiyaadhu… Only Love https://t.co/sVBB3IPQpI— Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) July 2, 2023

Loads of love and respect to you sir! ❤️Thrilled and exhilarated to see the response for the re-release of #VettaiyaaduVilaiyaadu film now, more love and power to our #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir 🔥 #AnbeSivam https://t.co/rS37wrbCCF — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 2, 2023

The mutual respect between the two filmmakers is winning the hearts of fans. It is interesting to note that Gautham Menon is also being directed by Lokesh in the upcoming Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo. He will be seen playing a villain in the thriller which is also set in the same cinematic universe that Vikram is set in.