This UK Woman Only Buys Second-Hand Items, She Is Doing It For More Than 40 Years

We have a budget for everything. Be it daily expenses, travelling, shopping or even decorating our homes. While some are impulsive buyers, there is a section of people who think twice before investing their money in something. They prefer to take a moment to contemplate whether they need it right away or they can get it at a cheaper price during the sale. Well, inside a woman named Christine Cockram’s home, you will find a wardrobe full of charity shop bargains, a fridge with yellow stickers, discounted food and a rescue dog. There are books which she bought on eBay, and two recycling bins. The single mum-of-two, Christine has been using second-hand items for the last 44 years.

The 59-year-old woman from Newcastle, the UK, has saved herself hundreds from spending a huge amount of money, every year, by choosing to only buy from charity shops and sales. Christine told the Mirror that when she left home at 16, she didn’t have a lot of money and charity shops were her go-to place.

Christine also mentioned that her 85-year-old mother is not a huge fan of her choices and the duo even had a tiff about it. “Even now, she’ll say ‘that’s nice’ but won’t ask me where it’s from or how much I paid. We have worn the same M&S trousers before but hers were £25 (Rs 2,543) and mine were £4 (Rs 407),” Christine shared with a media portal.

Christine shared that her mother still thinks that she should share with others that her clothes are second-hand.

Christine shared that she Googles every item to know its worth before she buys it. “I’ll often buy second-hand shoes for a fiver knowing they’re worth £40 (Rs 4,066),” she added.

Christine, who is mum to a 17-year-old and 21-year-old, stated that her sons have started to prefer brands and designer items, but they have always grown up wearing pre-loved items. She also added that she always bought items which are in good condition.

“Nearly all of my furniture is second-hand, from rugs to curtains. Even my dog is a rescue from a breeder. Most of my books are from charity shops and eBay. I have a second-hand tent and an American trailer that I took the boys camping in,” she said.

Christine explained that she does this because she thinks people buy things they don’t need and waste so much. She also added that she doesn’t want to live differently, even if she had more money. She also likes DIY items that she has in her house.

Christine added that she thought it feels great buying something nice and realising it’s worth a lot more.

