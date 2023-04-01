This Veteran Actress Suggested Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s Title

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has set many records at the box office and still enjoys a huge popularity. Be it the iconic train scene in which Simran runs to catch Raj’s hand, to the timeless dialogue “Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain" and the superhit song Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, many scenes of the film will forever remain in everyone’s heart. The movie proved to be a blockbuster hit. When Aditya Chopra made this movie, the budget of the film was Rs 4 crore and the film earned Rs 89 crore in India and Rs 102.50 crore worldwide, as per reports. The craze of this film remains intact even after 28 years of its release.

Do you know how much brainstorming took place for the name of this blockbuster film? You would be amazed to know that the title of the film was suggested by the actress who did not even play any role in the movie. According to reports, Aditya Chopra was not able to think of a name even after a lot of brainstorming. After this, Anupam Kher’s wife Kirron Kher suggested the name of the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Aditya Chopra liked it very much and quickly finalised it.

Aditya Chopra himself has mentioned this in the book “Aditya Chopra Relives: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", published by Yash Raj Films. He has shared, “Kiran ji got this idea after listening to the song Le Jayenge… Le Jayenge… Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge from Shashi Kapoor’s film Chor Machaye Shor in 1974. When I heard this idea from her, I liked it very much and this title became final."

You would also be surprised to know that both Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, who played the lead roles, did not want to do the movie initially, as mentioned in Chopra’s book. Kajol felt that her character in the film is quite boring. While King Khan also refused the film for the same reason.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the first film in Indian film history to bring the concept of “behind the scenes". Aditya Chopra’s younger brother Uday Chopra, who worked as a videographer in the movie, recorded the behind-the-scenes footage, which was later used in the promotion of the film.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge became the highest-grossing Indian film of 1995 and one of the most successful films in the history of Bollywood. It won 10 Filmfare Awards.

