This Veteran Music Composer To Play Antagonist In Dhanush’s Next Directorial?

Tamil star Dhanush, who went international in a big way this year with the release of his first Hollywood project The Gray Man 2022 directed by the Russo Brothers, is awaiting his next release, Captain Miller. The seasoned actor has taken on multiple mantles related to filmmaking over the years, working as a producer, director, singer as well and lyricist. Dhanush made his directorial debut with the 2017 film Pe Paandi, also writing and producing the film. After 6 years, he is ready to don the director’s cap once again for his 50th film, tentatively titled D50. The film is touted to be a gangster vengeance film with a big star cast.

According to the most recent reports, the group has reportedly approached a seasoned music director to portray an antagonist in the movie. Music composer Deva, who delivered musical hits in the 90s and the 2000s decade and worked with stalwarts like Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay and Ajith Kumar has reportedly been approached by Dhanush himself to play a villain in D50. Deva confirmed this in a recent interview with a media portal. According to him, when he asked Dhanush about why the actor thought of him, Dhanush replied that the film was set in North Chennai and his North Chennai dialect was impeccable.

Deva said that he has been a bit reluctant to do the film as he feels that he will forget his lines but Dhanush was persistent, saying that they will take all measures to make things convenient for him. Deva has not revealed yet whether he has given his nod to the film or not. If he agrees, we will be able to see the composer in a completely new dimension altogether. Selvaraghavan is also anticipated to be a cast member as he has frequently hinted that he will readily accept a role under his brother’s direction.

Along with Dhanush, SJ Suryah, Anikha Surendar, Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan are confirmed cast members of D50.