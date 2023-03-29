The RRR actor, Ram Charan, who is on cloud nine, celebrated his 38th birthday on March 27. Tollywood stars, producers, and filmmakers, including the legendary RRR family, flocked to his birthday party in Hyderabad. The soon-to-be-father had guests at his house since the morning, including his industry mates, friends, and fans. Everyone looked stunning but let’s keep the focus on the Birthday boy.

Ram Charan wore a white shirt with geometrically shaped patchwork. Junya Watanabe, a Japanese fashion designer, designed the shirt. The shirt costs $983, which converts to Rs 80,961. Fans of the actor almost instantly obsessed over his shirt and started looking for it online. A few Instagram accounts that exclusively share information about Tollywood stars’ closets revealed the price.

Ram Charan and Upasana posed for the cameras at the photo booth before the party began. Insider photos showed Chiranjeevi applauding and traditionally felicitating the Oscar-winning team at the party. He even tweeted with some pictures and wrote, “Honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on Ram Charan’s birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history!”

Honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on @AlwaysRamCharan ‘s birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history!! @TheAcademy #OscarsForIndianCinema #Oscars95 #TeluguCinema pic.twitter.com/menKXI5jKh— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 28, 2023

While Ram Charan’s fans organized tens of events across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states, including food donations, blood donations, and social service activities, the actor was preoccupied with welcoming the joy and blessings that came his way on a special day.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently filming Game Changer, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film directed by Shankar Shanmugam. In the film, he will play two roles, with Kiara Advani playing the female lead. In addition, he has agreed to star in a sports-based drama film directed by Uppena’s Buchi Babu Sana.

