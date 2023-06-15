Three Biggies To Lock Horns With Adipurush On Highly Competitive Release Day

As the release of Adipurush approaches, the highly anticipated film finds itself amid fierce competition. On this eventful day, Adipurush will clash with several other eagerly awaited movies, including Ezra Miller’s The Flash, Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction, and the Rakul Preet-Pavail Gulati starrer I Love You.

Each of these films has generated considerable buzz among audiences, promising an intense battle for box office supremacy. Let’s take a closer look at these captivating offerings and the excitement they bring to the movie landscape.

Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush has already created a lot of buzz as it is one of the biggest releases this year with an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh.

The anticipation surrounding Adipurush is evident in its impressive ticket sales, with reports stating that it has already sold 50,000 tickets. The film is poised to surpass the record set by ‘RRR’ in terms of pre-release ticket sales.

Adding to its wide appeal, ‘Adipurush’ is set to be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Furthermore, the film has reportedly secured a deal with Amazon Prime Video for its OTT release, ensuring that it reaches a larger audience beyond the theatrical release.

The Flash:

Ezra Miller’s starrer The Flash is giving the fans a tinge of nostalgia as they have cast former Batmen Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck in the superhero’s role and we will also get to see Henry Cavill reprise his role as the Superman. The film is also releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. DC has a huge fan base in India so this film could prove to be a big competition to ‘Adipurush.’

Extraction 2:

In 2020, Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake from the film Extraction garnered immense success, captivating audiences worldwide. The overwhelming response to the first instalment paved the way for a highly anticipated sequel, ‘Extraction 2’. This much-awaited film is set to release exclusively on Netflix, further heightening the anticipation among fans of the action-packed franchise.

I Love You:

The Rakul Preet-starrer romantic thriller I Love You is also releasing on the same day as Adipurush on the OTT platform Jio Cinema.

This is set to be an exhilarating week for movie lovers, with a multitude of new titles releasing simultaneously. The lineup promises an array of diverse cinematic experiences, catering to various genres and tastes.

With highly anticipated films like Adipurush, Extraction 2, and others hitting the screens or streaming platforms, audiences can look forward to a thrilling and eventful week filled with entertainment. It’s a perfect time for movie enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the world of cinema and indulge in the magic of storytelling.