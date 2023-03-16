When it comes to Bollywood, the glitzy and glamorous world often has a deep and dark side that is rarely revealed. Today, as part of our throwback Thursday, we’ve decided to take you back to the life of Rati Agnihotri, one of the most popular actresses of the 1980s and star of Kamal Haasan’s Ek Duuje Ke Liye. For those of you who don’t know, before marrying Anil Virwani, Rati was madly in love with Sanjay Dutt. Yes, you that right! You must have heard about several love affairs of Sanjay Dutt and Rati was one of them.

As per reports, Rati Agnihotri was even ready to give up on her acting career and marry him. But if you know about Sanjay Dutt, you would know he was addicted to drugs in the early phase of his life. That’s the reason why Rati’s father would not want her to marry him. Later, Rati met Anil Virwani, a Mumbai-based businessman and architect, at the pinnacle of her career and married him on February 9, 1985.

Her life shifted radically at that point. Rati had been a star for a long time and said goodbye to her flourishing career post-marriage. According to reports, this is when her life took a turn for the worse. The actress was allegedly subjected to domestic violence at the hands of her husband. The couple was expecting their first child, hoping that things would improve. On November 28, 1986, Tanuj Virwani was born just over a year into their marriage.

Despite Tanuj’s arrival, Rati and Anil’s marriage was reportedly strained due to his abusive nature. For nearly 30 years, the actress endured abuse while smiling outside the house. Rati endured it while putting on a brave face outside. However, at the insistence of her son, the actress decided to end her marriage in 2015, and she finally spoke out about it in public.

Following that, the actress was frequently seen spending time with her son. Tanuj frequently shares photos on social media with his mother and father, albeit separately.

