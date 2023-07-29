Throwback: When Lara Dutta Helped Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza With Makeup At Beauty Pageants

Lara Dutta’s throwback interview on Simi Garewal’s show has set social media abuzz, capturing the hearts of netizens all over. The video showcases the former beauty queen’s compassion and camaraderie with her fellow pageant contestants, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Dia Mirza, during their journey at the prestigious Miss Universe pageant in 2000. What makes this video even more endearing is Lara’s nurturing nature, as she selflessly assisted her co-pageants with makeup tips, proving she was far from being envious of their success.

The video begins with Simi Garewal asking Lara about her journey at Femina Miss India and if she ever felt the need to be more competitive during the pageant. To this, Lara Dutta responded with profound wisdom, “For me, winning Miss India and Miss Universe was my primary focus. However, without sounding morbid, once you’re gone, your achievements won’t really matter. Life offers very few moments when you can make a positive impact on someone else’s life, and those moments define life for me. If I can’t be there for others, then I am not truly living, and I don’t want any of it because that is what’s most important to me."

The actress left fans in awe as they showered her with praises, flooding the comment section. One user beautifully summed it up, saying, “Women who lift other women," while another acknowledged her broad-minded soul, writing, “Beautiful broad-minded soul." Yet another admirer remarked, “She truly embodies the essence of a Miss Universe."

Notably, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has previously acknowledged Lara Dutta’s invaluable support during their pageant days. In an interview on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Priyanka revealed that both she and Dia Mirza affectionately referred to Lara as ‘mom’ due to the nurturing guidance she provided. They relied on her for advice on clothing and makeup, cherishing the strong bond they formed during the competition. Dia Mirza also spoke about the profound connection they share, highlighting Lara’s unwavering support and friendship as a source of great fortune throughout their journeys in the world of beauty pageants and entertainment.

Workwise, Lara Dutta, who hasn’t been in the spotlight for a while, was last seen on screen with her OTT series Charlie, where she starred in the lead role. Although she’s been away from movies, she still connects with her fans and keeps them interested through her active and captivating social media presence.