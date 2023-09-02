Tiger 3 Poster Out: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Wield Guns, CONFIRM Diwali Release Date

The wait is over! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have dropped the poster of Tiger 3 and announced that it’ll hit the theatres on Diwali 2023. Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared the poster of the film and wrote, “Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf"

The poster features Salman and Katrina wielding guns in front of a backdrop of ruins. Salman appears in his distinctive Tiger avatar, with his iconic gingham scarf, completing the look.

Sharing the poster, Katrina wrote, “No limits. No Fear. No turning back. #Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali. 💫 Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @beingsalmankhan | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf."

The buzz about Tiger 3 is growing stronger with each passing day. This is the fifth film of the YRF Spy Universe and is all set hit the big screens this Diwali. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited action entertainer has been shot extensively all around the world, promising its viewers a perfect cinematic experience.

Back in June, a video, reportedly from the sets of Tiger 3, surfaced on the internet. In the short clip, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen making their way through a makeshift set at Filmcity. Salman can be seen in his Tiger avatar sporting an injury on his forehead as Shah Rukh Khan follows him right behind. Salman left fans yearning for more after his brief appearance in the Pathaan. The actor played Tiger in Pathaan and teased that he might require Pathaan’s assistance in his future missions, generating excitement for Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the Atlee directorial venture titled Jawan. The film will release on September 7.