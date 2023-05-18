Tiger 3: Salman Khan INJURED After He Lifts 5 KG Dumbbell, Shares Photo and Says 'Tiger Zakhmi Hai'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has injured himself on the sets of his upcoming film Tiger 3. The actor took to his social media accounts and shared a picture of his bare back with tapes covering his muscles. Sharing the photo, Salman revealed that he hurt himself while lifting a five KG dumbbell. He also went on to joke, “Tiger Zakhmi Hai."

“Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders , he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao .Tiger Zakhmi Hai . #Tiger3," he wrote.

Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders , he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao .Tiger Zakhmi Hai . #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/nyNahitd24— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 18, 2023

Fans prayed for Salman’s speedy recovery. “Get Well Soon," a fan commented. “Take care yourself," a second fan added. “Tiger get well soon to hunt," a third fan wrote. “Tiger will roar on box office," a fourth fan added. “Zakhmi Tiger or bhi khatarnak hota hai," a fifth fan wrote.

Salman Khan is reportedly shooting with Shah Rukh Khan. As reported by ETimes last week, Shah Rukh Khan joined Salman Khan for Tiger 3 shoot last week at Madh Island. Reportedly, a palatial set has been constructed as the superstars shoot for an action-packed sequence there. Not just this, but the entertainment portal also claims that high security is also being maintained on sets to avoid any leakage of pictures or videos.

Tiger 3 is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides Salman Khan, Tiger 3 also brings back Katrina Kaif who has played the super-spy Zoya in the first two films and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. It is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali