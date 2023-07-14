Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 Confirmed? Sajid Nadiadwala Plans To Make It 'Biggest Action Film'

Tiger Shroff has been a part of the Baaghi franchise ever since the beginning. The films have established him as an action hero in the showbiz world. Since all three films of the franchise were widely loved by the audience, the makers are now reportedly planning a fourth Baaghi movie.

If a recent report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to make Baaghi 4 soon. Reportedly, he plans to make this Tiger Shroff movie the ‘biggest actions film’ ever. “Over the last 1 year, Sajid Nadiadwala and his team of writers have developed a plot to take their Baaghi Franchise forward. The subject will retain the essence of the franchise but has got a new spin keeping the post-pandemic sensibilities in mind. The idea is to create one of the biggest action films with Tiger Shroff in lead,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Not just this, it has also been reported that the makers are planning to rope in one of the A-Listers to turn the antagonist in the film. “We are living in the era of collaborations, and Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to pull off a casting coup in Baaghi 4,” the source added. However, it should also be noted that there is no official announcement regarding Baaghi 4 so far.

Baaghi was released in 2016 and starred Tiger Shroff with Shraddha Kapoor. In the sequel, released in 2018, Shraddha was replaced by Disha Patani. Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda also joined the second part of the film. Baaghi 3 was then released in 2020. All three films were box office hits.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will soon be seen in Ganapath which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film will hit theatres on October 20 this year. Besides this, Tiger has also been shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan along with Akshay Kumar.