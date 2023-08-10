Tiger Shroff BREAKS SILENCE On Dating Rumours With Deesha Dhanuka, Reveals His Relationship Status

Over a year after his break up with Disha Patani, has Tiger Shroff found the love of his life once again? If a recent report is to be believed, the Baaghi actor is now dating Deesha Dhanuka. However, Tiger Shroff has something else to say. Here’s everything we know as of now:

Tiger Shroff Dating Deesha Dhanuka?

As reported by Bombay Times, Tiger Shroff is currently dating Deesha Dhanuka. The entertainment portal claims that she works at a senior position in a production house and often helps Tiger in finding the right scripts. Reportedly, Tiger started dating Deesha after he parted ways with Disha Patani. “They have been seeing each other for around a year-and-a-half. Deesha often gives him suggestions about scripts, while he has taken charge of her fitness. Tiger’s family is also fond of Deesha. Everyone is well aware of their relationship,” a source cited by the portal claimed.

Tiger Shroff Clarifies ‘I Am Single’

However, when E-Times reached out to Tiger Shroff, he clarified that he is single. “I thought I was linked to somebody else a couple of months back, but no, I’ve been single for the past two years,” the actor said. On the other hand, Deesha has not reacted to the dating rumours as of now.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Break Up

Tiger and Disha were rumoured to be dating for a long time. However, early last year, the reports of their break up made headlines. Back then, a report by E-Times claimed that the two actors parted ways after Tiger refused to marry Disha in 2022. Reportedly, after Disha suggested that they should tie the knot, Tiger told her that he was not ready to commit to a matrimonial relationship. However, there was no official confirmation of this report and neither Tiger nor Disha opened up about their break up ever. Disha is rumoured to be dating Aleksandar Alex Ilic now.