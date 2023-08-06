Tiger Shroff Flaunts Chiselled Physique As He Nails Back Flip In Latest Video, Fans React; Watch

Tiger Shroff is one of the most fit actors in Bollywood. His workout videos have always left fans in shock and today also it was no different. On Sunday, Tiger has once again left fans in awe with his jaw-dropping chiselled physique. In the latest video shared on social media, the action star effortlessly nailed a flawless backflip, showcasing his acrobatic skills. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and showered the video with compliments.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, Tiger Shroff can be seen standing confidently in a gym. He executes a picture-perfect backflip, defying gravity and landing with unmatched finesse. The actor’s stunning display of athleticism left fans spellbound. As soon as the video hit social media platforms, fans flooded the comment section with words of praise and awe-struck emojis. The video quickly went viral. One of the fans wrote, “Practice makes perfect.” Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff also dropped heart emojis.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will soon be seen in Ganpath along with Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan. The film will hit theatres on October 20 this year. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan along with Akshay Kumar in his pipeline. The film will be releasing next year on Eid. Announcing the release date on his official Instagram handle, Akshay shared three posts and wrote, “See you in the theatres on Eid 2024.” Featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff along with Prithviraj Sukuraman who plays the powerful antagonist; this magnum opus is set to redefine the genre of action-entertainment in Bollywood. The film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India & UAE; with the biggest technical and international action crews. Studded with a mega-star cast, international action sequences, and all the big-screen masala entertainment, the film is touted to be one of the biggest action entertainers of the year and the most awaited and talked about film of 2024.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to release in five languages.