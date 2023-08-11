Tiger Shroff Joins The Barbie Trend Late But With Style, Poses In A Hot Pink Suit and Pant; Photos

Tiger Shroff is a true blue action hero. Known for performing high-ocatane stunts and performing in eye-pleasing action sequences, the actor exudes a certain kind of charisma when he is on the screen. With films like Heropanti and Baaghi under his belt, it’s practically impossible to miss his charisma on screen. On top of that, Tiger Shroff also has a penchant for fashion and style, as evident from his social media posts. Following that trajectory, Tiger Shroff has finally embraced the Barbie trend.

On Thursday, Tiger Shroff dropped a bunch of pictures on his Instagram handle, flaunting a suave pink suit and trousers. With his ruffled hairstyle, black shoes and black sunglasses, the Heropanti 2 actor certainly looked like the perfect Ken for the Barbie. Tiger Shroff posed against a white background and in one of the snaps, he also gave a glimpse of his chiselled chest. He wrote the caption, “Is it too late to join the barbie party?."

Take a look:

Among the fans that reacted to the post, singer and actor Zarah Khan was the first one to compliment. She wrote, “NOPE !! Never for the hottest #ken in Bollywood ." A fan wrote, “Awww Our Bollywood Ken." Another one commented, “Ahaaaa my love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ handsome man ❤️." Someone else said, “@tigerjackieshroff ❤ Love my. @barbie is my most favorite theme and the same time most beautiful doll by her world biggest fan ( me ) of all time. ." A fan also stated, “Smart & Handsome Ken ❤️."

Over a year after his break up with Disha Patani, has Tiger Shroff found the love of his life once again? If a recent report is to be believed, the Baaghi actor is now dating Deesha Dhanuka. However, Tiger Shroff has something else to say.

As reported by Bombay Times, Tiger Shroff is currently dating Deesha Dhanuka. The entertainment portal claims that she works at a senior position in a production house and often helps Tiger in finding the right scripts. Reportedly, Tiger started dating Deesha after he parted ways with Disha Patani. “They have been seeing each other for around a year-and-a-half. Deesha often gives him suggestions about scripts, while he has taken charge of her fitness. Tiger’s family is also fond of Deesha. Everyone is well aware of their relationship,” a source cited by the portal claimed.

However, when E-Times reached out to Tiger Shroff, he clarified that he is single. “I thought I was linked to somebody else a couple of months back, but no, I’ve been single for the past two years,” the actor said. On the other hand, Deesha has not reacted to the dating rumours as of now.

Tiger and Disha were rumoured to be dating for a long time. However, early last year, the reports of their break up made headlines. Back then, a report by E-Times claimed that the two actors parted ways after Tiger refused to marry Disha in 2022. Reportedly, after Disha suggested that they should tie the knot, Tiger told her that he was not ready to commit to a matrimonial relationship. However, there was no official confirmation of this report and neither Tiger nor Disha opened up about their break up ever. Disha is rumoured to be dating Aleksandar Alex Ilic now.