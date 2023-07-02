Tiger Shroff Protects Disha Patani at a Recent Outing, Reignite Romance Rumours; Watch Viral Video

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff who were rumoured to be dating for a few years parted ways last year. Now, almost a year later, the duo were captured together for an event. They were seen arriving together for this event in Delhi. Tiger’s sister Krishna also accompanied them. Now a video of them from the event has gone viral.

In the video, Disha can be seen sitting next to Tiger. She donned a printed grey crop top which she teamed with baggy white pyjamas. Tiger on the other hand wore a black shirt. Krishna Shroff was also seen alongside them. They were seen enjoying the match, while the paparazzi captured them. The duo arrived for the Matrix Fight Night in Delhi. This is also India’s premier professional Mixed Martial Arts promotion and the brainchild of Tiger Shroff, his mother Ayesha Shroff, and sister Krishna Shroff.

Have a look at the video:

Another video went viral, where Tiger was seen walking ahead of Disha leading her the way, while they were being mobbed.

Earlier last month, when Disha celebrated her birthday, Tiger took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of them against the background of a crowd cheering for them. He wrote, “Only the best times ahead. Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday." He also tagged her and dropped a red heart emoji, while the song O Saathi played in the backdrop.

While Tiger and Disha remained silent about the break-up speculations, reports suggested that Tiger had moved on with Akanksha Sharma, with whom he has collaborated on two music videos. These include ‘Casanova’ and ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.’

In fact, when Jackie Shroff was asked about Tiger and Disha’s breakup rumours, he called them ‘thick buddies’ and said, “They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life. That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Project K with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Tiger on the other hand has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.